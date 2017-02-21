Nolan secures amendments to Heritage Bill 2016

Changes to the canal’s act in the Heritage Bill 2016 are now enabling provisions to allow for the making of bye-laws to regulate boating on the canals and to manage the use of the canals, says Cllr Peggy Nolan.

The Fine Gael representative said, following direct contact with Heritage Minister Heather Humphreys, the Cavan-Monaghan TD plans to bring an amendment to extend the canal by-laws statutory consultation period and bring it in line with similar provisions in other legislation.