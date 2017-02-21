Longford County Choir preparing for May concert

Practices continue each Wednesday at the Sylvia Dawson Hall, St Christopher's Campus on the Battery Road at 7.30 pm. There has been a great response to our appeal for new members.

The choir is currently working on the content for their May Concert and possible overseas trip in July.

There is still time for new members to join so men and women with an interest in singing and who can hold a tune simply contact any member of the choir or 086 8141023.