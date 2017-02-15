Exciting times for County Longford Agricultural Show as new venue announced for 2017 event

The ever popular exhibition takes place on Sunday, July 2 with plans already taking shape to ensure this year’s showcase matches and emulates those from yesteryear.



Located just off the main N4 between the Leo Casey and Pauric Colum Roundabouts, organisers are quietly hopeful its location will meet the needs of participants and patrons alike.



“This is a new venue for the show and the committee and we're very thankful to the Plunkett Family for their generosity in providing a venue which is easily accessed for both exhibitor and spectator,” explained Show Secretary Bernie Whyte.



“Plans are already well on the way for the show which promises to be a great day out for both families and exhibitors.” A special word of praise was reserved for Seamus and Bernadette Farrell and their family who have hosted the show for the past long number of years.



“Nothing was ever too much trouble for the family and they did everything to accommodate us and to make it the success it is today,” added Ms Whyte.



Anyone with enquiries regarding the show can contact Secretary Bernie Whyte on 087 6334313.