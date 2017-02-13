Longford Leader farming: Agriculture Minister meets commissioner

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD met European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Phil Hogan, to review a number of issues currently on the EU agenda.

To the fore of the discussions was Brexit, but the meeting also touched on a wide range of issues of interest to Ireland.

“This meeting was a welcome opportunity to review the current EU landscape,” said Minister Creed, before pointing out that in addition to a broad discussion on Brexit and its implications for the Irish agri-food sector, he was able to discuss the current situation in a range of policy areas, including the future of CAP post 2020 and the strengthening of farmers’ position in the food supply chain.”

“The imminent approval of the RDP amendment will allow us to proceed with a number of important elements of the programme, including the proposed hen harrier and freshwater pearl mussel schemes and in the area of animal welfare.

“I am delighted that the amendment process has come to a conclusion and look forward to these schemes’ implementation in the coming period.”