Important Ballinalee Community Text Alert meeting set for tomorrow night in Longford

A public meeting of Ballinalee Community Text Alert will take place next Monday, February 13 at 9.15pm in Thomas Ashe Hall and all are requested to attend.

One of the main items on the agenda will be the appointment of volunteers to call door-to-door and collect subscriptions for the service for 2017.

The annual subscription to the service is €10 per telephone.

A large number of people have yet to pay their subscription and they are being urged to do so as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, those who do not pay their subscription to the scheme will no longer receive texts.