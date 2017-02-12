Last night for hilarious Legan comedy in Co Longford

Legan - Bea Masterson Drama Group presents the hilarious ‘Stop it Nurse’ in the Aurora Hall, Legan this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, February 10 - 12.

‘Stop it Nurse’ is an action packed, three act, comedy play written by Sam Cree and it is full of twists and turns.

The cast, under the expert eye of award winning director Vanessa Flood, have been busy rehearsing for this weekend’s eagerly awaited production. Vanessa is no stranger to Legan audiences and previously she directed the fantastic ‘The Real McCoy’ and last year’s brilliant ‘Troubled Bachelors’, as well many other excellent productions elsewhere.

A spokesperson from Legan - Bea Masterson Drama Group outlined, “If you thought last year’s ‘Troubled Bachelors’ was good, well you ain’t seen nothing yet! ‘Stop it Nurse’ will be a wonderful night’s Entertainment for everyone. There be loads of incredible spot prizes each night and free tea and reception afterwards.”

‘Stop it Nurse’ stars a very talented cast of Colm Ward, Johnny Murray, George McDonald, Jerry Madden, Eimear McCabe, Carmel Nulty, Catherine Gunshinan, AnnMarie Donohoe, Ciara Dennigan, Rachel Lyons, Jack Nulty and Darragh Gunshinan.

Admission to the play is €10 for adults and €5 for students, and doors open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7.30pm, with curtain-up at 8pm.