Longford Doodle 4 Google finalist dreaming of success - vote for Leah Cleary from Cnoc Mhuire, Granard

Leah Cleary from Cnoc Mhuire, Granard in Longford is in with the chance of becoming this year’s overall Doodle 4 Google champion.

Voting to crown the winner of this year’s Doodle 4 Google competition will opened on Tuesday, February 7 and the public will have just two weeks to cast their votes with the poll closing on Tuesday, February 21.



Over 4,200 students across the country picked up their pens, pencils and crayons to enter this year’s competition with 75 finalists being shortlisted.



Leah's doodle is of a dream machine. She explained, "The G shows a half-moon and Z's to represent dreaming. The dream then moves into the cogs /gears to be processed. The dream catcher captures this dream. At the L a little bit of magic is added and finally the projecter projects your dream."





This year, students were asked to design a Doodle based on the theme of ‘If I could create anything it would be…’ with the winning Doodle appearing on the Google homepage in April.

A panel of judges had the difficult task of selecting the 75 finalists from the thousands of entries that were received, the panel included John McDaid Creative Director of Dog Ears, a children’s media company based in Derry who make TV, apps, books and events for kids, Aoife Doyle Director and Co-founder of Pink Kong studios which is an award winning Dublin based animation studio that creates branded animated entertainment for TV, games, film and Advertising Houses and Dr. Andreas Bandelli, CEO of Science Gallery International.

Members of the public can vote for their favourite Doodle on https://doodles.google.ie/d4g/ . Voting will close at midnight on February 21. The five most popular doodles, one from each age category, will go forward to the grand final on April 3 where the overall winner will be announced.

Fionnuala Meehan, VP and head of Google in Ireland said, “The level of entries this year has given our judging panel a tough job to do. I really enjoyed seeing what the entrants did with this year’s theme as it gave them the opportunity to create anything they wanted and looking at the entries they show a lot of fantastic innovative ideas. Now it’s up to the public to get involved and help choose this year’s winner by visiting the Doodle 4 Google website and voting for their favourite doodle”.

The winner will also receive a €5,000 scholarship towards their third-level studies, a Chromebook, and a €10,000 technology grant for their school. Each of the five class group winners and their teachers will also win a Chromebook each.

For more information and to vote for the winning doodles go to: https://doodles.google.ie/d4g/