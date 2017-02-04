Midland Regional Skills meeting in Longford town

Midlands Regional Skills Manager Lorraine Danaher and Dermot O Neill from Irish Centre for Business Excellence (ICBE) will host a ‘Networking within Industry’ event in Longford town on February 9 next at Viewmount House.

The gathering will highlight the value of industry networking and the economic impact that training and innovation has on a company.

Proceedings will kick off at 6pm with registration from 5:30pm.