Ballymahon Traders Association host ‘planning for our future’ meeting

This evening, Tuesday, January 31, with one eye firmly on the future, Ballymahon Traders Association are hosting a ‘Ballymahon Town Vision - planning for our future’ meeting at 8pm in Cooney’s Hotel.



Guest speakers will be Simon Wall (Westport Town Architect) and Dermot Langan (Wesport Events Manager).



They will give a presentation on Westport and how they began to plan to become one of the most successful tourist destinations in Ireland.



They will share their experience on how the various community groups and County Council working together can improve a town both for business and quality of life for all residents.



A spokesperson for Ballymahon Traders Association said, “We welcome all members, their family and friends and hope everyone enjoys this excellent and informative presentation.”