Man killed in Cavan road traffic collision this evening

Gardaí at Cavan are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision which occurred at approximately 5.38pm this evening (Sunday, January 29) at Lower Lavey, Co Cavan on the N3.

A male driver of a car (only occupant) in his 20’s was fatally injured when the car he was driving collided with fencing on the roadside. The local coroner has been notified.

The stretch of road is currently closed to facilitate a Garda Forensic Collision Examination. Local diversions are in place.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049-4368807 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.