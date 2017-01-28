Irish Water repairing burst mains in Longford: Granard water supply facing disruption

Water consumers in Granard are facing disruption to their supply until 2pm on Sunday, January 29, according to an alert issued by Irish Water Customer Care this evening.

Irish Water is advising consumers that repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Cara road, Ballywillin and surrounding areas in Granard, Co Longford.

#IWLongford, Burst mains may affect Supply to Cara road, Ballywillin Granard Co.Longford Restoration time is at 2pm on 29/01/2017. Please RT — IW Customer Care (@IWCare) January 28, 2017



Over the past two days, Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28, water consumers in Four White Walls, Rosduff, Dungeggan, Aughnacliffe, Aughakaine and surrounding areas in Co Longford also encountered some supply disruption due to repairs being carried out on a burst main.