€140,000 worth of cannabis plants discovered by Gardaí

As part of an ongoing into investigation into the sale and supply of illegal drugs, Gardaí at Carrigallen, Co Leitrim have discovered 175 cannabis plants with an approximate value of €140,000.

The discovery was made when a property at Cluain Alainn was searched under warrant at 11am yesterday Wednesday, January 25.



Pictured - Some of the cannabis plants seized by Gardaí in Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Photo: Garda Press Office

The house was unoccupied and no one was arrested.



The scene has been sealed of for technical examination and Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Carrick on Shannon Garda Station on 048 4339602, or Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111.

ALSO READ:

Gangs fight for share of Longford drugs market



Drugs offences in Longford show 100% increase

Gardaí in €200,000 drugs seizure at highly sophisticated grow house in Aughavas, near Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

Three arrested following €2.8 million drugs seizure in Cavan