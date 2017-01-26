€140,000 worth of cannabis plants discovered by Gardaí
Some of the cannabis plants seized by Gardaí in Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Photo: Garda Press Office
As part of an ongoing into investigation into the sale and supply of illegal drugs, Gardaí at Carrigallen, Co Leitrim have discovered 175 cannabis plants with an approximate value of €140,000.
The discovery was made when a property at Cluain Alainn was searched under warrant at 11am yesterday Wednesday, January 25.
Pictured - Some of the cannabis plants seized by Gardaí in Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Photo: Garda Press Office
The house was unoccupied and no one was arrested.
The scene has been sealed of for technical examination and Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Carrick on Shannon Garda Station on 048 4339602, or Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111.
ALSO READ:
Gangs fight for share of Longford drugs market
Drugs offences in Longford show 100% increase
Gardaí in €200,000 drugs seizure at highly sophisticated grow house in Aughavas, near Carrigallen, Co Leitrim
Three arrested following €2.8 million drugs seizure in Cavan
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on