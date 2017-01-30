Remembering the late Monsignor Michael J Eivers

Monsignor Michael J. Eivers, 88, of Pembroke Pines, died January 10, 2017. Msgr Eivers was ordained in Dublin and served as a missionary priest in Africa.

After relocating to the US, he served as a pastor at St. Boniface Catholic Church for 21 years, he was then assigned to be the founding pastor at St Edward Parish, where he continued to lead a vibrant parish.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Anna Eivers; nieces, Margaret "Pat" Hobbs, Theresa Geilfuss, Ursula Eivers, Annmarie Morris; 9 grandnieces and nephews and 7 great-grandnieces and nephews.

A Vigil Service was held at St Edward Catholic Church and Funeral Mass was held on Friday, January 13 at 10am. Interment followed at Hollywood Memorial Gardens. Please sign the online register book, www.bpfamilycare.com