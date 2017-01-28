Longford Leader farming: Macra na Feirme welcomes Action Plan for Rural Ireland

Macra na Feirme has welcomed the launch of the Action Plan for Rural Ireland. It was launched earlier today by Taoiseach Enda Kenny in Ballymahon Community Library.

Speaking at the launch Macra na Feirme President Seán Finan said "We welcome any initiative which aids the development of rural Ireland and puts clear timelines on specific actions and set out how the development and huge potential which exists in rural communities can be harnessed."

The plan includes supporting sustainable communities, enterprise and employment, maximising rural tourism, fostering creativity in rural communities and improving infrastructure and creativity.

Macra na Feirme members contribute significantly towards the betterment of rural areas throughout the country with nationwide events such as our ‘Know Your Neighbour’ campaign bringing communities closer together.

The roll out of this plan will aid that work.

Macra na Feirme looks forward to engaging with plan ambassador Pat Spillane and the various Ministers and Departments involved, for the successful implementation of the Action Plan .