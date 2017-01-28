Unique development opportunity in Longford

GVA Donal O Buachalla is currently offering for sale by private treaty a large land holding of approximately 13.04 hectares (32.3 acres) with development potential on the outskirts of Longford town.

The lands are situated at a high profile position at the junction of the Ballinalee Road and the N4 Longford Bypass. The lands are bound to the north by the N4 and to the south by Longford Business & Technology Park.

Access to the lands is via the Ballinalee Road to its eastern boundary. The lands have considerable frontage to both the N4 (approx. 500 metres) and to the N63 Ballinalee Road (approx. 200 metres).

The lands are located in an area zoned “Commercial Industrial” in the Longford Local Area Plan 2016. Possible uses include Commercial/Industrial, Employment/Mixed-use, High Tech/Light Industrial/Employment Generating.

Having regard to the heavy flow of traffic traversing the N4 the lands are likely to be of interest to service station operators, motor sales dealerships and others with an appetite for easily accessible high profile sites which can accommodate a range of commercial uses.

The agents are quoting an asking price of €750,000 for the entire lot.

For further information contact JP McDonagh of GVA Donal O Buachalla at (01) 676

2711.