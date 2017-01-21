Hikes in commercial rates another nail in the coffin for businesses in Longford and rural Ireland - Murphy

Businesses throughout counties Roscommon, Longford and Leitrim are being subjected to crippling rates which is another nail in the coffin of trying to do business in rural Ireland- that’s according to Fianna Fáil TD for Roscommon/Galway Eugene Murphy.

Deputy Murphy pointed out that the annual rate of valuation or indicative multiplier for County Roscommon for 2018 is 0.25 which is somewhat similar to Dublin City Council which had a rate of 0.258 for 2017.

The Fianna Fáil TD same that numerous business people had contacted him in the past week in relation to the matter and he noted that commercial rates were still too high in County Roscommon compared to neighbouring counties.

“I was contacted this week by some businesses who actually had a reduction in their rates under this new system but the majority saw increases of between €400 to thousands in some cases. Some retailers and hoteliers in County Roscommon saw massive hikes in their rates payments while some pharmacies for example in the Carrick-on-Shannon area had increases in the region of €15,500,” said Deputy Murphy.

The Fianna Fáil TD said that businesses in Roscommon were paying higher levels of rates per square metre than many other counties and this must be urgently addressed.

“The indicative rate for 2018 in Counties Roscommon and Longford is 0.25 while in County Leitrim it’s 0.23 but in County Westmeath for example it’s 0.20 where as in Dublin City Council the rate for 2017 was 0.258 which simply beggars belief- Many small to medium sized businesses throughout County Roscommon are already struggling to keep their heads above water and any additional overheads or increases in rates could cripple some business people- it’s difficult enough to be in business in rural Ireland without adding more obstacles to the mix,” said Deputy Murphy.

Roscommon councillors will now have to try to ensure that there is a reduction in the rates when they strike the ratefor 2018.

The Fianna Fáil TD said that officials from the Valuation Office would be attending the county council offices in Roscommon on Monday, January 30 and Leitrim on Monday, February 6 which would give business people to query their proposed valuation while he also pointed out that there is a helpline to all on 01 8171033.

“Ratepayers who are dissatisfied with the Proposed Valuation Certificate may make representations to the valuation manager up to and including February 21. Final Valuation Certificates will be issued in September 2017 and will take effect from January 2018,” said Deputy Murphy.





