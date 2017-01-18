An Taoiseach Enda Kenny to launch Government's Action Plan for Rural Development in Ballymahon

Ballymahon Library will be the venue next Monday, January 23 at 2pm for the launch of the Government’s Action Plan for Rural Development.

An Taoiseach, Enda Kenny TD, will be joined by the Minister for Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs, Heather Humphreys TD, to launch the Action Plan for Regional Development.



A number of other Government ministers are also expected to be present.

The Action Plan, which contains more than 250 actions, is a whole-of-Government response to the economic and social development of rural Ireland.



Part of the plan to revive rural Ireland will see house buyers being offered renovation grants to restore properties in small towns and villages.

The action plan has five pillars aimed at "unlocking the potential" of rural communities:

* Supporting sustainable communities

* Supporting enterprise and employment

* Fostering culture and creativity

* Maximising potential for tourism and recreation

* Improving infrastructure and connectivity

As part of the plan, more than €50m will be invested in sports, recreation and cultural facilities.