Longford Westmeath TD and local Senator to host Brexit meeting

Fine Gael are to facilitate a Midlands Brexit meeting this Thursday evening, January 19 in the Mullingar Park Hotel to assess concerns on the ground in relation to Brexit, and to outline current plans in place to tackle the risks for Ireland.

The public meeting will be co-hosted by Deputy Peter Burke and Senator Gabrielle McFadden and will feature key national speakers from various sectors, who will discuss what can be expected when Britain leaves the EU. They will also answer questions from the floor as part of a Q&A session.

Deputy Peter Burke said that, along with the top table, which will be made up of Minister Leo Varadkar; President of the IFA Joe Healy; Director of the Small Firms Association Patricia Callan; Arnold Dillon, Head of Brexit Response at IBEC; and Brian Keegan, Head of Tax at Chartered Accountants Ireland, there will be very strong side panels of national and regional organisation heads.

“Because Brexit will affect so many sectors, we have organised for a wide range of organisations to be represented on the night and we have gotten a very positive response from groups, all of whom have real concerns regarding Brexit.

“The President of the Irish Hotel Federation, the CEO of the Vintners Federation and the President of the Restaurants Association will all be in attendance and will step in to answer specific questions when they are raised.

“Along with this,” Deputy Burke continued, “we have the Director of Sales from Goff’s International and the CEO of the Irish Exporters Association along with national representatives from Insurance Ireland, Longford and Westmeath IFA Chairs, the IDA, Enterprise Ireland and the Midlands Gateway Chamber and Mullingar Chamber among others.”

“This meeting," Deputy Burke later added, "aims not only to inform people of developments, but to let organisations and key stakeholders know what our priorities are here in the midlands before negotiations and policy planning begins.”

The meeting begins at 8:30pm and guests will have the opportunity to have the meeting’s report distributed to them. If people cannot attend or have questions in advance, please email midlandsbrexit.ie. All are welcome to attend.