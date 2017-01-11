Longford people urged to be winter ready as sleet and snow is being forecast by Met Éireann

With sleet and snow being forecast by Met Éireann for later this week, Minister for Transport Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross TD, reminds people to be winter ready and take all necessary precautions.

Minister Ross said: “I would urge all people to heed the advice of the agencies and take all necessary precautions if out during the severe weather. If travelling I would advise that you plan your route and check local information , allow extra time, drive slowly and carefully and stay safe.”

Useful information on how to prepare for severe weather can be found on the Be Winter Ready website, www.winterready.ie.

The Department also publish a “Transport Information for Severe Weather” page on our website: http://www.dttas.ie/corporate/ english/emergency-planning

This page outlines where to find information on weather, roads, public transport and road safety during severe weather. It includes contact details for local authorities, and links to each local authority winter service plan. These plans outline plans for dealing with winter weather, including the priority salting routes for each local authority.

As of January 2, 2017, salt usage to-date this winter amounted to 38,400 tonnes, with stocks of 203,500 tonnes of salt remaining. By comparison, 96,000 tonnes of salt was used over the winter of 2015/16 and some 130,000 tonnes was used during the very severe winter of 2010/2011. Storage capacity has increased substantially since 2010 and this allows for greater stocks of salt to be stored in advance of winter.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland provides details of motorway and national road conditions on www.tii.ie and www.tiitraffic.ie. Local authorities will publicise local roads closures, and a number of local authorities provide mobile alert services which include updates on any such closures. Information on traffic and road closures can also be found on the AA Roadwatch website, www.theaa.ie/roadwatchand on local radio stations.

Each of the transport operators update their websites and social media during severe weather and their details can be found on our information page.

The Road Safety Authority has information and safety advice fordrivers, motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians on their website,www.rsa.ie.

