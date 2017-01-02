Five suspected cases of drink driving in Co Longford over Christmas period

It has been reported that five motorists were arrested on suspicion of drinking and driving over the festive season in county Longford.

Between December 23 and 28 in the Longford District, one driver was arrested, while Gardaí Gardaí arrested a further four motorists between December 21, 2016 and January 2, 2017.

As we celebrated the new year, Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) renewed their appeal to drivers to be responsible in relation to drinking and driving.

Provisional figures indicate that since December 1, when the Christmas and New Year anti-drink driving campaign was launched, there has been an increase of 34% in the number of arrests on suspicion of driving under the influence, a total of 738 compared to 549 for the same period in 2015.

An Garda Síochána wish to remind every driver that intoxicated driving will continue to be targeted by all Garda members on a 24/7 basis, including the morning after, and appeal to every driver to be responsible and never, ever drink and drive.

Commenting on the matter, Assistant Commissioner Michael Finn said; "On Christmas day alone, 14 drivers were arrested by Gardaí on suspicion of intoxicated driving. It is disappointing following the many appeals and media focus in this area, that so many drivers continue to take such a risk. We again appeal to drivers to be responsible and to never, ever drink and drive."

He also urged passengers to never take a lift from someone who has been drinking, and encouraged pedestrians to plan their journey home in advance.

Meanwhile, Moyagh Murdock, CEO, RSA added; "Any amount of alcohol impairs your driving, this is not an opinion, it’s a scientific fact."

Ms Murdock also urged drivers to be aware that it may not be safe to drive the morning after a night out, as the alcohol may remain in their system.

"Our appeal is to passengers too, don’t take a lift from anyone who has been drinking and don’t put your life in their hands," she concluded.