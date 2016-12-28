Garda car damaged in Longford town

A Garda car was damaged in an incident which took place in the Townspark area of Longford town at approximately 1:45am on December 27.

Gardaí were dealing with an incident at the Harbour Point apartments when the back door of the marked garda car attached to Longford Garda Station was damaged. The car had been parked outside the apartments.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to get in touch on 043 33 50570.