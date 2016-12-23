'The Longford Phoenix' to be broadcast on RTÉ News Now this festive season

Watched by some 422,800 people when it was first broadcast in 2014, ‘The Longford Phoenix will return to our screens tomorrow, Christmas Eve, December 24 and on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2017.

Headed up by Longford native and RTÉ Midlands Correspondent Ciaran Mullooly, the documentary details the journey of St Mel’s Cathedral from the fire in Christmas 2009 until its re-opening at Christmas 2014.

A fascinating and, at times, extremely emotional programme, ‘The Longford Phoenix’ will be screened on RTÉ News Now on December 24 and January 1 at 6.25pm.