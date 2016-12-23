74-year-old woman dies after being struck by car in Drumshanbo

The collision between a car and a pedestrian occurred at Acres, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim at approximately 7.15pm yesterday evening.



The car collided with the female pedestrian (74 years) on the Carrick on Shannon road out of Drumshanbo (R207) she was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene and her body has been removed to the morgue at Sligo General Hospital.



The female driver (50 years) was uninjured. There were no passenger in the car.



The road was closed to facilitate a Forensic Collision examination but has since reopened.



Witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Carrick on Shannon Garda station on 071 9650510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.