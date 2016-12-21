Fiona McVeigh grabs €281 worth of Christmas goodies in Longford Lidl trolley dash

The festive season was in full swing as every Lidl store across the country offered one raffle winner the chance to dash around the store to fill their trolley. The lucky contestant dashed around their local Lidl for 2 minutes, grabbing as many Christmas goodies as possible and Fiona McVeigh, who was the winner in the Longford store, managed to grab herself €281 worth of Christmas shopping for free.

Tickets were on sale in stores from Monday, November 14 until Sunday, December 4 at the checkouts of all stores for only €1.



100% of proceeds from the sale of Trolley Dash tickets went to Barretstown, Lidl’s charity partner and €5,403 was raised in Longford.

Speaking about the Trolley Dash CSR initiative, Sinead Flynn, Lidl CSR team said: "Funds raised from this year's Trolley Dash are the result of combined efforts from both Lidl Ireland staff and our customers. In just 3 weeks, €262,199 was raised, completely exceeding our expectations. We'd like to thank everybody that got involved and purchased a Trolley Dash ticket for such a worthy cause."

Speaking about the Trolley Dash competition, Dee Ahearn, CEO of Barretstown, said: "For the past 2 years, the Lidl Christmas Trolley Dash initiative has contributed to the €4.8 million needed to run Barretstown annually. This money goes towards all the services needed to run camps for terminally ill children and their families; everything from the meals provided, to maintenance of the accommodation and buying equipment for outdoor activities.

"Hospitals treat the illness and Barretstown treat the child and fortunately we can continue to do this through the support of Lidl CSR initiatives and generous Lidl customers."