Kilbeggan Races Summer Sunday Festival takes place over the Bank Holiday weekend.

This is the only Sunday race meeting at Kilbeggan this year and an ideal opportunity to enjoy the pleasures of Kilbeggan races with your family and friends.

First race is at 2.20pm and tickets are available on-line at www.kilbegganraces.com

