Longford Farming: Keeping it in the family at #Ploughing17

Our photograph shows well known Edgeworthstown ploughmen Anthony Reynolds and his father Tom with their tractors.

Anthony won first prize, the national title, in the Intermediate Conventional Ploughing Class at the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Tullamore last week while his father Tom claimed second place in the Three Furrow Conventional Ploughing Class.

Tom came out of retirement to plough in this year's competition, which makes the victory all the sweeter !

Anthony will now represent Ireland in the 2018 Five Nations Ploughing Championships.

