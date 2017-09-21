Longford's Anthony Reynolds ploughs his way to All-Ireland glory at #Ploughing17

Longford has a brand new All-Ireland champion after a stellar few days for the county's competitors at the National Ploughing Championships.

While hundreds of thousands of people inspected the many stalls and stands in the exhibition arena , the real business was taking place at the edge of the site as over 300 competitors from around Ireland competed for national honours in the ploughing stakes.

On Tuesday, in the Intermediate Conventional Class, Longford's Anthony Reynolds ploughed his way to victory.

Reynolds held off the competitive Jim Grace of Cork, who finished in second place, while Kilkenny man Thomas Cuddihy was back in third.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Longford man Thomas Reynolds also showed his class, just missing out on victory in the 3 Furrow Junior Plough Class Final.

The young man came second behind the classy Kerry man Colm Dineen. Ciaran Milne was third for Tipperary North.

Check out the Longford Leader coverage of #Ploughing17 here