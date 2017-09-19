Granard teenager represents Co Longford in the Junior Baking Competition at National Ploughing Championships 2017

Co Longford was well represented in the National Junior Baking Competition with Aldi Ireland which got under way earlier today at the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Co Offaly.

There are four bakers in the competition including Tommie Cunningham from Granard Foróige.

The three other hopefuls included Rebecca Goddard, Big Brother Big Sister, Co Westmeath; Malaika Arfan, Phoenix Foróige Club, Co Roscommon and avid O'Neill, Dillionstown Foróige Club in Co Louth.

To find out how the young Longford man is getting on log onto www.longfordleader.ie tomorrow when the Leader will bring you all the latest from Europe's biggest outdoor event - the National Ploughing Championships 2017!