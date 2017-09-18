Weather update for the National Ploughing Championships 2017

According to Met Eireann, the weather at this year’s Ploughing Championships will be unsettled.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, is set to be dry in the morning with rain and drizzle coming through in the afternoon.

By Wednesday it will become breezy, dull and damp.

There will be outbreaks of rain – heavy and persistent in some places – with a risk of spot flooding.

The final day Thursday will see a bright, fresh day with sunny spells and passing showers.

For more Ploughing news, stay with www.longfordleader.ie