Advice for Longford motorists travelling to the National Ploughing Championships
The traffic plan worked well last year and Gardai have the following tips if you are driving to Tullamore
National Ploughing Championships traffic
If you are driving to the National Ploughing Championships, the Gardaí have issued the following advice
* You are advised to factor in at least double the normal journey time due to heavy volumes of traffic
* Read the traffic plan and know the route you are travelling
* Bring drinks and snacks especially if you are travelling with children
* If you have a vehicle pass make sure it is clearly displayed on the windscreen of your
vehicle as vehicles not displaying passes clearly may be directed into outer car parks
* Follow directional signage to venue – do not use GPS
* Note the colour of the over-head flying blimp and the number/colour /animal sign in your car park on entrance in order to find it easily on exit
* Event opens to the public at 9am and closes at 6pm
