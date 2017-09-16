Find out how you can make €5,000 in savings at the National Ploughing Championships

Farmers are invited to visit the Smart Farming Team at the IFA Stand during the National Ploughing Championships next week to find out how they could make savings of up to €5,000 thorough the cost savings programme.

IFA Environment Chairman Thomas Cooney said the programme offers an important double dividend, with the potential to improve farm incomes and enhance the rural environment.

Smart Farming works with farmers to develop tailored plans identifying how they can make on-farm cost savings while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. On average, farmers who take part identify savings of €5,000 and greenhouse gas emission reductions of 7 to 10%.

Thomas Cooney urged farmers to visit the IFA Stand to meet with some of the farmers who have benefited from the Smart Farming programme and discuss their experiences.

Farmers who would like to take part, can register at the stand to take part in cost saving study during 2018.

The Smart Farming programme focusses on eight key areas: soil fertility, energy, grassland, water, feed, inputs & waste, machinery and time management. Smart Farming is led by the IFA and works with the knowledge and expertise of Teagasc, EPA, UCD, SEAI, FTMTA, Fertiliser Association of Ireland, Irish Grassland Association, and the National Federation of Group Water Schemes.

Find out more or register to take part at www.smartfarming.ie