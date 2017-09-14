2016 Longford team that competed at the National Ploughing Championships.

Aisling Kiernan

Aisling Kiernan

aisling.kiernan@longfordleader.ie

Cynthia Geelan

Cynthia Geelan claimed third place in the Farmerette class at the National Ploughing Championships. Photo: Shelley Corcoran

As is the case every year, Co Longford had a strong contingent of competitors at last year's National Ploughing Championships

They included:  

John Campbell                                               3 Furrow Conventional Class

Séan Monaghan                                             Under 28 Senior Grade

Martin Reilly                                                 Intermediate Conventional Class

Anthony Reynolds                                         Intermediate Conventional Class

Charles Stewart                                            Vintage 2 Furrow Trailer Class

Jack Mills                                                     Under 21 Class

Cynthia Geelan                                             Farmerette Class

Leanne Shaughnessy                                     Macra Class (Silver Medal)

Billy Stewart                                                 Vintage 2 Furrow Mounted

Bernard Casey                                              Senior Horse Class

Connor Mulligan                                           Novice Class (Gold Medal)

Mel McKenna                                                Junior Conventional Class

John King                                                     Vintage Single Furrow Mounted Class

Brian Casey                                                  Senior Loy

Matt Connell                                                 Senior Loy

Mary Connell                                                Ladies Loy

Numerous All-Ireland accolades returned to the county following the event and no doubt there will be more successes this year!