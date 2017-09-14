2016 Longford team that competed at the National Ploughing Championships.
Cynthia Geelan claimed third place in the Farmerette class at the National Ploughing Championships. Photo: Shelley Corcoran
As is the case every year, Co Longford had a strong contingent of competitors at last year's National Ploughing Championships.
They included:
John Campbell 3 Furrow Conventional Class
Séan Monaghan Under 28 Senior Grade
Martin Reilly Intermediate Conventional Class
Anthony Reynolds Intermediate Conventional Class
Charles Stewart Vintage 2 Furrow Trailer Class
Jack Mills Under 21 Class
Cynthia Geelan Farmerette Class
Leanne Shaughnessy Macra Class (Silver Medal)
Billy Stewart Vintage 2 Furrow Mounted
Bernard Casey Senior Horse Class
Connor Mulligan Novice Class (Gold Medal)
Mel McKenna Junior Conventional Class
John King Vintage Single Furrow Mounted Class
Brian Casey Senior Loy
Matt Connell Senior Loy
Mary Connell Ladies Loy
Numerous All-Ireland accolades returned to the county following the event and no doubt there will be more successes this year!
