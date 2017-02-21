Longford Leader Motoring News: Renault range receives welcome boost

The Renault range has received a welcome boost with the arrival in Ireland of the very stylish new Scenic and Grand Scenic as well as a saloon version of the popular Megane called the Megane Grand Coupe.

Unveiling the new cars at the Irish press launch in county Kildare it was evident that Renault are on a role and are producing some very smart looking, well equipped new cars.

The new Scenic is a cracker with dashing good looks and a host of standard goodies that dispel any ideas of this car being just a school runabout.

It looks sporty and distinctive and a short drive at the press launch confirmed it drives well too. Prices for the new Scenic start at €26,000. It comes in some great new colours and with a variety of trim levels to choose from there is a model to suit all budgets and tastes. Following on from the Scenic is the larger new Grand Scenic a car which also displays the dramatic new style of the latest Renault models.

Prices for the Grand Scenic start at €28,400.

For those looking for a saloon the new Megan Grand coupe might fit the bill. It was this car that I had most time in behind the wheel at the launch and first impressions are very good.

Again the style of the new Megane Grand Coupe is excellent. It looks long and sleek disguising from some angles that it is a saloon. The style is fresh and contemporary, with bold lines. I like it!

The cabin layout is clean and concise, while the materials used feel top class.

The fit and finish of everything else is beyond reproach and the ergonomics of the design means everything is perfectly placed for ease of use. There are a variety of trims and finishes to suit your particular taste.

Standard equipment on the new Megane Grand Coupe really is comprehensive (too much to list here) but highlights include multiple airbags, ABS, ESP, EBD, ISOFIX, power windows, remote key card entry (just touch the door handle and the car opens automatically), push-button start, auto locking, (walk away it locks itself) Bluetooth, climate control, multi-function steering wheel, figure hugging Sports Seats, the excellent R-Link Multimedia system with 7 inch touchscreen and Tom Tom live services with European navigation mapping, auto wipers, and much more. Accommodation is pretty good all round with adequate head and legroom both front and rear and a decent sized boot with a full size spare wheel.

The 1.5 110 bhp dci turbo diesel engine is a real revelation. It is a gem. It proves quite lively, refined and very frugal. Performance is good and mid range torque impressive. This lovely engine is mated to a smooth 6-speed gearbox, and should prove as frugal as its hatchback sibling. Road tax is just €190.00 per year.

There are four trim levels, two dci diesel engines, a 110 or 130 power output. A five year warranty is standard on all the new Renault cars and prices for the new Grand Coupe kick off at a competitive €21,990 for the 1.5 dci Expression model.

It seems Renault are getting it right these days with a cracking range of great new cars. I will have full road tests of all of the new models here in the coming months.