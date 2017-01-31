Longford looking forward to staging Round 2 of National Rally Championship

The Triton Showers National Rally championship was launched in the Glenroyal Hotel in Maynooth last Saturday.

MC Martin Walsh gave a brief outline of the event with Triton as main sponsor in their third year of a three-year sponsorship deal.

This is Ireland’s premier rally championship kicking off with Birr Motor club’s event on February 26 followed by Midland Motor Club’s Moto Stages rally on March 26 in Longford town. The Midland Motor Club takes in counties Longford, Leitrim and Roscommon.

The rotation format of the championship sees alternative clubs running the eight events this year which concludes with the Fastnet rally in Bantry in October.

Many of last year’s competitors were in attendance including Roy White from Clonmel who won the 2016 championship in his Fiesta WRC. He hopes to defend his title this year but will have stiff competition from Declan Boyle from Donegal also in a Fiesta WRC.

The championship is once again being aired on our TV’s with On the Limits sports programme.

This year will also see Donagh Kelly a previous winner of the championship in 2015 will compete in a Focus WRC.

Niall Maguire from Monaghan, three times previous winner is back and will drive an Impreza WRC.

RACE SCHEDULE

1 Birr Stages Rally based in Nenagh (February 26)

2 Midland Moto Stages Rally based in Longford (March 26)

3 Monaghan Stages Rally based in Monaghan (April 23)

4 Circuit of Munster rally based in Rathkeale, Limerick (June 4)

5 Raven’s Rock Rally based in Waterford (June 25)

6 Sligo Stages rally based in Sligo town (July 9)

7 Galway Summer rally (August 27)

8 Fastnet Rally Skibbereen (October 29)

Award for Midland Motor Club member

Sean Og Cahill

Midland Motor Club member Sean Og Cahill enjoyed a very successful 2016 season and this was recognised at a recent awards night.

Sixteen years old Sean Og was an impressive winner of the National Junior Loose Surface Autocross title 2016.

He was presented with his award last Saturday night at the National Autocross awards ceremony which took place in The Oakwood Hotel Shannon.

Sean Og has been competing since he was 14 years old and all involved with Midland Motor club are very proud of Sean Og and they wish him the best of luck for 2017.

