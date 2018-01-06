Longford's national road allocation doubles to €5.1 million

The Government has doubled funding for Longford's National primary and secondary roads this year.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) announced yesterday (Friday, January 5) that it is giving €5,103,907 to Longford County Council for its 2018 Roads improvement and maintenance programme - which is significantly higher than the allocations of €2,541,514 and €2,643,188 for Longford in 2017 and 2016, respectively.

The 2018 allocation includes €600,000 for National Primary Route lighting improvement on the N4 at Newtownforbes.



The National Secondary Route Allocation includes €600,000 for what are described as minor works on the N63 Majors Well, Longford town and €400,000 for N55 Ballymahon traffic studies.

€436,512 has also been set aside for N55 Ballymahon street pavement strengthening and €1,138,752 has been allocated for pavement overlay, pavement strengthening and surface replacement at the N55 Ardagullion.



€136m is being allocated nationally for multiple road safety schemes and road projects, and Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross said the funding will progress a number of long-awaited road projects, including the Ardee Bypass which will begin construction in 2018.

Minister Ross said; “I committed to providing funding for road safety programmes and I am very happy to be able to confirm that a significant number of safety schemes across country are going ahead next year.



"Although road traffic collisions occur for a variety of reasons, the condition of our roads is an important factor in preventing crashes and saving lives.

"I would like to stress that I am dedicated to improving road safety for all of our citizens in whatever way possible, whether through legislation, education or road maintenance and therefore I am delighted to see TII making this funding commitment to safety improvements across the country.”

Minister Ross added; “I am also happy that TII have confirmed they are moving ahead with other major projects included in the Capital Plan.”



The Minister noted that funding has also been confirmed to allow the N5 Ballaghaderreen to Scramogue scheme to progress to statutory approval. This scheme is 35 km in length and involves the upgrade of the N5 National Primary route in Roscommon.

