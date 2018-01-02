Storm Eleanor Latest: Longford road users urged to be alert to flooding and debris as Met Éireann updates weather warning

In the wake of Storm Eleanor, Longford road users are being urged to remain vigilant and alert to the possibility of flooding and debris tonight and tomorrow.

Advice to road users for tonight and tomorrow morning:



2nd Jan 2018 pic.twitter.com/bYyIWjiotw — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 2, 2018

Storm Eleanor will move away towards Scotland overnight. Nonetheless it will remain extremely windy or stormy with strong to gale force westerly winds and further severe/damaging gusts. A combination of high tides and exceptionally high seas will result in coastal damage and further flooding. Squally heavy downpours occurring too, with the risk of local surface flooding inland. Lowest temperatures 3 to 6 degrees Celsius.

ESB Networks are reporting that approximately 55,000 electricity customers are without power, predominantly in counties Mayo, Leitrim, Sligo, Galway, Cavan and Monaghan.

Met Éireann has also issued updated weather warnings which remain in place until 2pm tomorrow, Wednesday, January 3.

Updated Warnings for Storm Eleanor pic.twitter.com/FqvKj2x9za — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 2, 2018

You may also be interested in:

WEATHER ALERT: Trees down across Longford as Storm Eleanor hits

Thousands of homes without electricity as Storm Eleanor causes power outages