New Electric Vehicle Home Charger Grant announced by Minister Naughten comes into effect from today

The Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Denis Naughten TD, is introducing a new Electric Vehicle Home Charger Grant effective from today (January 1, 2018).

The grant will support the cost of installing a home charger for an electric vehicle up to a maximum of €600. The grant will apply to both new and second-hand electric vehicles bought from today. The scheme is being administered by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).

The Minister stated: “The Home Charger Grant is just one of the support measures the Government announced last year which comes into effect today, aimed at promoting a low-carbon electric vehicle future.”

Home charging is convenient, practical and allows electric car owners to charge their cars overnight while system demand and consumer costs are low. For owners without access to home chargers, a network of nearly 900 public charge points is available and this year funding to support the provision of additional public charging points is available.

There are over 3,500 electric vehicles currently in Ireland. However, ongoing technological developments, increasing battery range and falling costs will help to increase take-up among Irish drivers.

“I am working with the Minister for Transport to ensure that all new passenger cars sold in Ireland from 2030 onwards will be zero emission vehicles. The supports we put in place now will help us to achieve this. It is important that the public is aware of the benefits of electric cars so for this reason the government is funding a Public Engagement Programme this year which will include the opportunity for test driving roadshows nationwide; public sector and commercial fleet trials; and supports for electric vehicle use in car sharing trials,” added Minister Naughten.

