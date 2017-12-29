Top online marketing award for Peter Hanley Motors, Ballymahon

Peter Hanley Motors in Ballymahon was the proud recipient of a Cars Ireland award at a special ceremony on Thursday night.

The Ballymahon car dealership is no stranger to industry awards but this particular accolade has been made all the more special in that it acknowledges the huge inroads the company has made in its online presence in recent years.



“Cars Ireland is the premium car sales in Ireland and last quarter we applied for an online marketing award, so we decided to do it again,” said David Hanley, before pointing to the fact that this latest award was an overall accolade in respect of the competition.



“We won the Best Online Marketing Award for 2017 and we are delighted with this; it is a huge achievement for us.



“The use of video brings car sales right into people’s homes .”

Meanwhile, Cars Ireland operates a very well known brand itself, so for the Ballymahon car dealership to be recognised at this very high level serves as a huge boost to the Co Longford based business.



“For Cars Ireland to recognise what we do here at Peter Hanley Motors in Ballymahon is a great boost,” Mr Hanley continued.



“We can be seen out there on the world wide web now; we worked closely with a company called Image Console and they guided us in how to make the perfect video and image for car sales on the internet, so it has been an exciting and challenging time for us.”



With over 200 cars in stock, Peter Hanley Motors has something to suit all budgets.



For over 30 years now the company has traded from its two garages at Newtowncashel and Ballymahon.



It is a family run business, supplying a broad range of new and used cars to cater for varying customer preferences and budgets.



The car dealership also boasts a fully equipped workshop and a team of highly experienced mechanics.



Drawing on its pool of expertise and experience it can offer any requirements in servicing, repairs, NCT’s and bodywork on all cars and commercials vehicles.

