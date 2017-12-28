'Take extra care': Garda warning as Longford experiences widespread frost

Gardaí have issued a warning to motorists to 'take extra care' as Longford wakes up to widespread frost and ice this Thursday.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in operation until 6am Friday for Longford, the midlands and much of the country.

The @GardaTraffic Twitter account is warning drivers to "take extra care out there today.



Expect widespread frost & icy conditions this morning across the roads network. Allow plenty of time to clear windows & mirrors before you set out. #SlowDown #StaySafe"

Take extra care out there today. Expect widespread frost & icy conditions this morning across the roads network. Allow plenty of time to clear windows & mirrors before you set out. #SlowDown#StaySafe pic.twitter.com/7us0NAkHcJ — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) December 28, 2017

You may also be interested in:

Longford snowfall leads to recreation of history in Ballinalee