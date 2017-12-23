Gardaí launch road safety campaign in Longford and the western region

Gardaí in the Western Region have launched their Christmas & New Year Road Safety Campaign.

25 people have died on regional roads so far this year including one in Longford and four in Roscommon.



An Garda Síochána’s efforts aim to ensure that those numbers do not increase over the Christmas and New Year period and families do not have to suffer as a result of the death of a loved one because of a road traffic accident.



“An Garda Síochána wants everyone to enjoy the Christmas holiday period in safety and we are particularly anxious to ensure that persons using a vehicle are aware of our Christmas and New Year Road Safety campaign that will focus on areas including driving while intoxicated; speeding; failure to wear seat belts; distraction driving ie use of Mobile Phones, iPods, driver fatigue, etc; dangerous or careless driving and lighting,” said a garda spokesperson.



“The objective of the Garda enforcement operation is to reduce road traffic collisions; save lives and reduce injuries.

“We also want to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding on our roads.”



Meanwhile, local drivers are being urged to slow down and remember that a speed limit is a legal maximum and may not be appropriate when other conditions such as road type; weather conditions and traffic volumes are taken into account.



“Drivers need to drive at an appropriate speed for the conditions and traffic volumes, and take regular breaks,” added the spokesperson.

“Ensure that everyone in the vehicle is wearing their safety belt and that all children are in a suitable safety seat.”

You may also like to read:

Gardaí investigate Longford shooting

Gardaí advise ‘vigilance’ at ATMs

Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to fatal Longford road crash