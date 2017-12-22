Longford Leader Motoring: Prestigious award for local instructor

The Road Safety Authority ‘Approved Driving Instructor - Truck’ accolade has been awarded to John Kearney an experienced ADI working in the Longford/midlands area delivering a high standard of training.

“I would like to thank all the team in Hynesquinn Driving School for their support in the process,” added John.



“To Noel Quinn our MD, Michelle Nulty for the nomination and Anne Reilly for her assistance and support during the year thank you also.”

Meanwhile, the award is presented to the ADI who has passed his or her routine checklist with a score of at least 90%.

“His/her registration must be up to date and without any previous complaints against them and they must complete a practical driving assessment and a theory based test on the Rules of the Road,” added an RSA spokesperson.



“These scores will be added together and the one with the highest score will be deemed the winner.”

John’s background in Training started when he managed Dealer Training for the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle Dealer Network for Volkswagen Group Ireland and had the pleasure of teaching the first Driver CPC Course the company delivered in September 2009.



Since 2006, he has worked for Hynesquinn Driving School before the Approved Driving Instructor legislation was introduced where he gained a lot of experience and enjoyed every minute of it.



“I am now working closely with our Managing Director Noel Quinn to take the company to next level.,” he added, before pointing to the fact that he was appointed manager of the company in 2014.



“We have gone from strength to strength and we have lot more to achieve yet.”