New Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup launched

The eagerly awaited Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup – an all-new model that marks the first venture by the German vehicle manufacturer into this popular light commercial vehicles segment – has been launched on the Irish market and is being sold through a seven-strong main dealer network.

Characteristic SUV

Sporting a characteristic SUV appearance, the X-Class fits seamlessly into the broad Mercedes-Benz model portfolio.

Its twin-louvre radiator grille, centrally positioned star and powerfully honed bonnet and headlamps, extending far into the wings, combine to give the raunchy newcomer a distinctly up-market appeal that echoes its passenger car stablemates.

Attractive Colours

Across all three design and equipment lines, owners can choose from nine attractive exterior colours and a variety of exclusive 17, 18 or 19-inch wheel rims. As expected from Mercedes-Benz, its premium credentials are seen in its three choices of cockpit trim, in a choice of five seat covers that includes two leather options with contrasting topstitching, and in a choice of two roof lining colours – all together the widest choice of materials and colours in this vehicle segment.

Further individualisation comes from a diverse range of Mercedes-Benz designed accessories.



Driving Enjoyment

Driving the X-Class, owners experience a level of enjoyment on a par with passenger cars. Thanks to its wide track and a spring and damping system tuned to deliver Mercedes-Benz levels of comfort, X-Class delivers high levels of off-road and on-road performance.

All-wheel drive equips it to handle any surface with selectable 4MATIC all-wheel drive – with its low-range gearing and optional rear axle differential lock – giving it the ability to master any terrain. Next year a permanent all-wheel drive version will be available.

Tough & Stylish

In design terms, X-Class represents a fine balance between tough and stylish. It has an elongated body that exudes pure dynamism thanks to its long 3150 mm wheelbase, short and cladded front overhang, backward-shifted passenger compartment and very long rear overhang.

Its longitudinal dynamics are reflected in its side windows, with a kink along the beltline, its taut lines and muscular, sculpted surfaces.

Flared wheel arches, a commanding front and its purist rear design accentuate the impression of width to give it a powerful on-road presence.

Engines

Powering the X-Class is a 2.3-litres, high-torque, common-rail diesel engine with a choice of two power outputs – 120kW/163hp in the single turbocharged X220d, and no less than 140kW/190hp in the biturbo X250d.

Six-speed manual transmission is standard with seven-speed automatic transmission available for the X250d 4MATIC models.