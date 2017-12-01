Latest: Gardaí in Granard are appealing for witnesses following fatal Longford road crash

Gardaí in Granard are appealing for witnesses following yesterday evening's fatal road traffic collision in county Longford.

At approximately 7.20pm a three car crash occurred on the R198 at Cloonagh near Drumlish.



The driver of one of the cars, a 34-year-old woman, was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.



Three others injured in the collision were removed by ambulance to Mullingar Hospital. Their injures are not thought to be life threatening.

The body of the deceased was taken to the mortuary at Tullamore Hospital for a post-mortem examination and the local Coroner has been notified.



Garda forensic collision investigators examined the crash site and the road has reopened to traffic. The vehicles involved have been removed for further examination.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Granard Garda Station 043-6687660 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

