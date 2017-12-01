Update: Woman dies and two people hospitalised following tragic Longford road collision

A woman has lost her life following a crash involving three vehicles which occurred on the Longford/Drumlish Road (R198).

The deceased, who is reported to be in her 30s, died following the tragic collision on Thursday evening, November 30.

Two other people, who sustained what have been described as non life-threatening injuries, were taken to the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Pending an investigation of the crash scene, the Longford/Drumlish Road (R198), approximately six kilometres from Longford town, is expected to remain closed in both directions overnight.

The AA are advising motorists to use an alternative route.

