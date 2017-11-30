Road tragedy: One person has died following multi vehicle Longford crash

Longford Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Road tragedy: One person has died following multi vehicle Longford crash

Road tragedy: One person has died following multi vehicle Longford crash

It has been reported that one person has died and a number of others have been injured following a horrific crash outside Drumlish, County Longford this evening that involved three vehicles.

The Longford/Drumlish Road (R198) is closed both ways due to the collision and Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene. 

Motorists are being urged to use an alternative route.

You may also be interested in reading:

Motoring Alert: R198 closed following serious crash outside Longford town