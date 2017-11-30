Road tragedy: One person has died following multi vehicle Longford crash

It has been reported that one person has died and a number of others have been injured following a horrific crash outside Drumlish, County Longford this evening that involved three vehicles.

The Longford/Drumlish Road (R198) is closed both ways due to the collision and Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene.

Motorists are being urged to use an alternative route.

One person has died and a number of others have been injured after a three car crash near the town of Drumlish in county Longford.Gardai and the emergency services have closed the Longford road into the town and a full investigation is underway.More @rtenews — Ciaran Mullooly (@ciaranmullooly) November 30, 2017

