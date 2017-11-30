Motoring Alert: R198 closed following serious crash outside Longford town
Motorists are advised that the Longford/Drumlish Road (R198) is closed both ways due to a serious road collision.
It is believed the crash occurred approximately 6km outside Longford Town and emergency services are at the scene.
Motorists are being urged to use an alternative route.
#LONGFORD The Longford/Drumlish Rd (R198) is closed both ways approx. 6km outside Longford Town due to a serious crash. Use an alternative route. https://t.co/ipFDM8svNY— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) November 30, 2017
