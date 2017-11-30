Motoring Alert: R198 closed following serious crash outside Longford town

Longford Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Motoring Alert: R198 closed following serious crash outside Longford town

Motoring Alert: R198 closed following serious crash outside Longford town

Motorists are advised that the Longford/Drumlish Road (R198) is closed both ways due to a serious road collision.

It is believed the crash occurred approximately 6km outside Longford Town and emergency services are at the scene.

Motorists are being urged to use an alternative route.

You may also be interested in:

Astonishing that cuts in road maintenance funding is ‘news’ to Taoiseach- Murphy