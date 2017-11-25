Longford weather update: Black ice warning for motorists as Met Éireann extend snow-ice alert
Longford motorists are being warned to take extreme caution when travelling on roads this morning due to black ice and snow showers in most parts of the country.
Update issued to our Snow-Ice warning.
Status yellow.
Valid until Sunday 10am.
Met Éireann have extended the Snow-Ice Warning until 10am on Sunday 27 November.
According to Met Éireann, Tipperary recorded one of the lowest temperature readings overnight with Gurteen (Tipperary) recording -1.0°C, Athenry -0.9°C and Phoenix Park -0.2°C.
Beautiful but cold morning here at HQ. Currently 0.5°C in Dublin
Last night was not as cold Thursday night.
Some of last night's min temps:
Gurteen (Tipperary) -1.0°C
Athenry -0.9°C
Phoenix Park -0.2°C
Oak Park (Carlow) -0.2°C
Johnstown castle (Wexford) -0.2°C
Cork Airport 0.6°C pic.twitter.com/vtYQFE0Ln1
Highest temperatures today are expected to be between 4°C and 7°C.
