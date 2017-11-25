Longford weather update: Black ice warning for motorists as Met Éireann extend snow-ice alert

Black ice warning for motorists as Met Éireann extend snow-ice alert

Longford motorists are being warned to take extreme caution when travelling on roads this morning due to black ice and snow showers in most parts of the country.

Met Éireann have extended the Snow-Ice Warning until 10am on Sunday 27 November.

According to Met Éireann, Tipperary recorded one of the lowest temperature readings overnight with Gurteen (Tipperary) recording -1.0°C, Athenry -0.9°C and Phoenix Park -0.2°C.

Highest temperatures today are expected to be between 4°C and 7°C.

