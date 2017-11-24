Gardaí appealing for witnesses to fatal car crash in Cavan

Gardaí in Bailieboro are appealing for witnesses to a single vehicle collision in Co Cavan earlier today, Friday, November 24.

At approximately 10.45am Gardaí along with local fire and emergency services were called to the scene of a single car collision on the Cavan to Ballyjamesduff road near Cross Keys.

It is understood the car left the road before it struck a utility pole.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene short time later.

His body was removed to Cavan General Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out. Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the crash site and local diversions are in place. The local Coroner has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station 042-9694570 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.