Weather Alert: Gardai advise motorists to take extra care on flooded roadways

Gardai have advised motorists to exercise extra caution on roadways that have been flooded as a result of heavy rains which have fallen across the country.

They are advising that if a road ahead is flooded motorists should use alternative routes if possible. They have stressed "DO NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE THROUGH IT. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think".

"People underestimate the force and power of water. They take unnecessary risks and their vehicle could be swept downstream. A mere ½ ft of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. It takes just a foot of rushing water to carry away a small car, while 2 feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles. It is NEVER safe to drive or walk into flood waters".

They are also warning people to take extra care at night when it is harder to see flood dangers and drive to the road conditions.

