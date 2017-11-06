Longford Leader Motoring: Lots of room for all the family in the Renault Megane

When electric cars finally take over the world, which is both inevitable, to be welcomed, and to be excitedly anticipated, there is but one category of vehicle that I will mourn the loss of - although its characteristics are those that I most appreciate about electric cars.

This is not a category that you’ll see mentioned by car companies or garages or industry people.

It’s what I call the strong, workhorse, torque-y mid to large sized saloon diesel cars.

Essentially it’s that subsection that includes all of the diesel produced by the likes of the VW group, and now, the Renault Megane Sports Tourer.

As somebody who has driven a beloved VW Passat for many years, I can say that the Megane is as good an example as I’ve driven in some time.

It’s the car you wouldn’t mind loading all the kids into and heading for a long weekend looking for some remote beach in Connemara.

This is not merely something to get you from A to B.

You want to drive it

This is essentially a 1.6-litre diesel mid-sized saloon that pulls strongly in low revs and goes around bends and up and down the little hills of Kildare’s backroads with predictable muscularity.



Perfect suspension

I noticed that the suspension is perfect - it’s not too hard and not too soft.

And on top of all that, it has all of the new-fangled features that are common to all new Renaults these days.

These include the speed limit indicator, central console controlling everything and sensors for everything you can think of.

In that respect, it is a lovely blend of the old and the new - old-fashioned strong torque-y diesel and new-fashioned features.

This is also, it’s worth saying, a very comfortable and good looking car, with a decent sized boot and a lot of space.

Prices range from €21,240 to €32,440 depending, of course, on which trim you want and whatever level of extras.